Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

