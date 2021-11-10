Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.12.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

