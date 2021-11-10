Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,398 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

