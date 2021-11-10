Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $873,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

