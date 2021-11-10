DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $1,634,974.41 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.35 and its 200 day moving average is $263.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

