DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

NYSE DASH opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.38.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 337,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

