DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DV traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 36,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

