DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $31.74. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 6,282 shares.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

