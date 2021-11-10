Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $233.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $240.36 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $902.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $967.32 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $993.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 716,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.