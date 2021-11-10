Douglas F. Lyons Sells 9,458 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SSP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,482,000 after buying an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,291,000 after buying an additional 724,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,456,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

