DPRating Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $821,150.57 and $51,482.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.