DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. DS Smith has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.11.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

