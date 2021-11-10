Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $12.06 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $12.06 million and $82,228.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

