Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $273.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.15 million and the lowest is $249.10 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,488. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.