Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.16. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

