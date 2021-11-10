Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.91. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.23. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,379. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

