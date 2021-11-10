Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Steven L. Wentzel Sells 2,583 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXP stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 261,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.23. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $164.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

