Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 7,216 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
