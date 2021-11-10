Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 7,216 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

