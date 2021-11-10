Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.11

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.11 and last traded at $160.51, with a volume of 3537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,379. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

