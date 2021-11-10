Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Earthstone Energy worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ESTE stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $965.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.74.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

