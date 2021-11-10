Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 557,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,684. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,634 shares of company stock worth $485,967 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

