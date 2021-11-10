Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of Eastman Kodak worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KODK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 163,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

