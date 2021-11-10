Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,660. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,277 shares of company stock worth $28,483,149. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

