Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of EBIX stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 841,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
