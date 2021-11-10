Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 841,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebix stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ebix were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

