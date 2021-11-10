ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

