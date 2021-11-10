Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.22. Ecovyst shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,121 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

