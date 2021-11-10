Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

