Edward L. Monser Acquires 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $315.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

