eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 90,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,117. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.