eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.
EHTH opened at $29.97 on Monday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
