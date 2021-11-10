eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

EHTH opened at $29.97 on Monday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

