eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.73.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. eHealth has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 555.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

