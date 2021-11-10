Eimear P. Bonner Sells 35,301 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

