Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1,207.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 193,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.