Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.54 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $19.54 million and $1.22 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

