Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 164,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

