Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

ENB stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

