Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.