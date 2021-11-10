Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $26.92. 15,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

