Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 339,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

