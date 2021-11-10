Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $21.43 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,411,927 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars.

