Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.83 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$781.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

