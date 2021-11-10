Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Market Cap of $291.34 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $9.69 or 0.00014533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $291.34 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00076124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,586.70 or 0.99854026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,685.41 or 0.07026283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

