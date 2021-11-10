Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Tudor Pickering raised their price target on the stock to C$13.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 1073886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

