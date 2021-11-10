Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

ETTX opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

