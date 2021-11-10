EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,588.12

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $119,588.12 and $35,807.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

