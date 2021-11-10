Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.31

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 8103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

