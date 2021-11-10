EOS Force Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,836.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $308,836.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00131122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00489871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

