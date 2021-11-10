EOSDT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,131.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $3,131.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

