EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,143 shares of company stock worth $1,937,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $44.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.95 and its 200 day moving average is $561.54. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

