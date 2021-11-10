EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.